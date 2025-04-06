Three new conversations between the head of the Jewish Department in the Shin Bet and Avishai Moalem, a senior officer in the Judea and Samria Police, were exposed tonight (Sunday) following the recordings scandal that broke out yesterday.

Channel 14 aired a conversation between the two that took place three days after the October 7th massacre. The head of the Jewish Department presents the officer with a problem: "The Jews are arming themselves."

Moalem does not understand the concern. "What is the problem with that? We went through a massacre, it’s natural for them to arm themselves legally."

The head of the department responded: "There is weaponry in Yitzhar." When he was asked what he meant, he admitted he was referring to regular handgun bullets, which are widely available for legal purchase by licensed gun owners in Israel.

Channel 12 published a conversation in which the two argue about how they will try to arrest Rabbi Yossi Elitzur, head of the yeshiva in Yitzhar. The ISA official urged for the arrest to be carried out without a warrant, including by breaking into his home.

Moalem explains, "Without a crime, an arrest warrant cannot be issued. I’m coming to him at four thirty in the morning, I don't intend to arrest him inside the yeshiva. I intend to come to his house." The ISA official replies that he 'doesn't like warrants.'

In another recorded conversation between the two, Moalem accuses the ISA official of bypassing him and turning to his superiors. "I don’t want to work with you. How am I with you? Go to the police chief, to the precinct commander, to the ISA director, to the Prime Minister, I’m not working with you. Bye, see you later."

Earlier, the head of the Jewish Department, temporarily suspended himself from his position when it was revealed that he referred to suspects in Judea and Samaria as "shmucks" and said that they apprehend them "even without evidence" for several days.

To the department employees, he wrote that he regrets the style of the statements made and that it "does not characterize the conduct" of the organization. The head of the department added that he "completely rejects the attempt to create the appearance of working unlawfully and contrary to the values of restraint of power and statehood."