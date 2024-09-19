US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke on Wednesday with Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant.

The Pentagon said in a readout of the call that the purpose of the call was “to review regional security developments and reiterate unwavering US support for Israel in the face of threats from Iran, Lebanese Hezbollah, and Iran's other regional partners.”

“The Secretary emphasized the US commitment to deterring regional adversaries and efforts to deescalate tensions across the region,” the Pentagon added.

The statement also said that Austin “reaffirmed the priority of achieving a Gaza ceasefire deal that will bring home hostages held by Hamas, and an enduring diplomatic resolution to the conflict on the Israel-Lebanon border that will allow civilians on both sides to return to their homes.”

A US defense official told Axios’ Barak Ravid that, during the call, Austin "praised Gallant for his stability and judgment that he brings to the US-Israel partnership and reiterated his appreciation for the trust and the lines of open communication with Gallant.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Gallant visited the Ramat David air base and spoke about the next stage of the war: Fighting the Hezbollah terror group in Lebanon.

During his visit, Gallant received a briefing from Lt. Col. A. and squadron commanders about recent operational activities conducted in the various arenas of the war. The Minister spoke with air and ground teams and expressed his appreciation for their significant contribution to Israel’s security.

"The central efforts are moving northwards," he explained. "This means that we are going to move forces, resources, energy, northwards. We have not forgotten the hostages and we have not forgotten our missions in the south – we are committed to our duties, and we are carrying them out simultaneously. Operations are carried out by all the security organizations, and the task is clear and simple: To return the residents of the north to their homes - safely."

On Monday, Gallant hosted President Joe Biden’s senior adviser Amos Hochstein at the headquarters of the Ministry of Defense.

The parties discussed the efforts made to change the security situation on the northern border, and to ensure the safe return of Israel’s northern communities to their homes. During the meeting, the Minister and IDF officials presented the IDF’s operations against Hezbollah forces.

Minister Gallant emphasized that the possibility for an agreement is running out as Hezbollah continues to “tie itself” to Hamas, and refuses to end the conflict. Therefore, the only way left to ensure the return of Israel’s northern communities to their homes, will be via military action.

He also emphasized the importance of US support for Israel’s right to self-defense and for Israel’s commitment to returning citizens to their homes in northern Israel, following a change in the security situation in the area.