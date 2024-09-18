Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Wednesday morning visited the Ramat David air base, speaking about the next stage of the war: Fighting the Hezbollah terror group in Lebanon.

During his visit, Gallant received a briefing from Lt. Col. A. and squadron commanders, about recent operational activities conducted in the various arenas of the war. The Minister spoke with air and ground teams and expressed his appreciation for their significant contribution to Israel’s security.

"The central efforts are moving northwards," he explained. "This means that we are going to move forces, resources, energy, northwards. We have not forgotten the hostages and we have not forgotten our missions in the south – we are committed to our duties, and we are carrying them out simultaneously. Operations are carried out by all the security organizations, and the task is clear and simple: To return the residents of the north to their homes - safely."

He continued, "If we look at the current picture - the IDF has made excellent achievements, together with the ISA and the Mossad – the results of their work are impressive. We know how important it is at this time to carry out our activities in close cooperation. We are fully coordinated and united in our determination to achieve our goals: the Prime Minister, the IDF Chief of the General Staff, ISA Director, Mossad Director and Minister of Defense. Everything they represent, everything is dedicated to a single goal – the return of the residents of the north to their homes."

"I estimate that we are at the start of a new period in this war, and we need to adapt ourselves. That is true for everyone, and certainly for those who are in the air or controlling what is in the air, because the position here is stronger – it’s not Hamas. This is something else and we need to prepare for this accordingly and take it into account."

Gallant concluded, "This war requires great courage, determination and perseverance. Thank you for everything you do. We are going to complete our missions on all fronts. You have the duty, but also the privilege to take a part in this effort."