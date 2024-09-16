Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant on Monday hosted the Senior Advisor to the U.S. President, Amos Hochstein at the MoD HQ. The meeting was attended by U.S. Ambassador Jack Lew, Chief of Staff Shachar Katz, Military Secretary Brig. Gen. Guy Markizano, and Head of the IDF’s Strategic Division Lt. Col. Benny Gal.

The parties discussed the efforts made to change the security situation on the northern border, and to ensure the safe return of Israel’s northern communities to their homes. During the meeting, the Minister and IDF officials presented the IDF’s operations against Hezbollah forces.

Minister Gallant emphasized that the possibility for an agreement is running out as Hezbollah continues to “tie itself” to Hamas, and refuses to end the conflict. Therefore, the only way left to ensure the return of Israel’s northern communities to their homes, will be via military action.

Minister Gallant emphasized the importance of U.S. support for Israel’s right to self-defense and for Israel’s commitment to returning citizens to their homes in northern Israel, following a change in the security situation in the area.

The Minister expressed his appreciation to Advisor Hochstein for his efforts to achieve a framework as it relates to the northern border.