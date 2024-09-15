The first rains of the season are expected this week, as the weather cools and autumn officially begins.

Sunday will be partly cloudy or cloudy, with light local rainfall and drizzles in northern and central Israel. Temperatures will remain stable, but humidity is expected to rise.

In the coastal region, northern valleys, and the Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) basin and northwards, the heat will be heavy; in the Lower Galilee, along the northern coastline, in the lowlands, Negev, and southern Golan Heights, the heat will be moderate to heavy. In the mountains, Upper Galilee, and northern Golan Heights, the heat will be light; and near Tiberias, the Arava region, and in Eilat, the heat will be heavy to extreme.

Monday will be partly cloudy to cloudy, with light local rainfall from northern Israel to the northern Negev. Temperatures will drop slightly, becoming slightly lower than seasonal average.

In the coastal region, lowlands, northern valleys, and north of the Kinneret basin, the heat will be moderate, while it will be heavy to moderate in the Negev, near Tiberias, and along the southern coastline. In the Arava region, Eilat, and along the Jordan Valley from Tiberias to the Dead Sea, the heat will be heavy to extreme.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy. Temperatures will remain stable, and slightly lower than seasonal average. Light rainfall will continue until the afternoon, mostly in northern Israel and along the coastline.

In the coastal region, lowlands, Negev, northern valleys, Kinneret basin and northern Jordan Valley, and in the southern Golan Heights and southern Galilee, the heat will be moderate. The Arava region will see moderate to heavy heat, and along the rest of the Syrian-African rift, the heat will be heavy to extreme.

Wednesday will be clear or partly cloudy, and temperatures will be slightly lower than seasonal average.

In the coastal region, Negev, and lowlands, the heat will be moderate. In the northern valleys and from the Kinneret and northwards in the Jordan Valley, as well as in the southern Golan Heights, along the southern coastline, Arava, and Eilat, the heat will be moderate to heavy.