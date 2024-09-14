United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Saturday said that his country will not support a plan for "the day after" the war between Israel and Hamas unless a Palestinian state is created.

"The UAE is not prepared to support the day after the war in Gaza without the establishment of a Palestinian state," Al Nahyan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

In July, the UAE, a signatory to the Abraham Accords, announced that it would support the presence of a multinational force in Gaza "which will be the first step to solving the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians - and an interim step which will lead to the creation of a Palestinian state."

In doing so, the UAE became the first Arab country to announce its support for such a process.

In May, Al Nahyan rejected a proposal by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in which Abu Dhabi would aid Gazans in governing the enclave following the end of the war.