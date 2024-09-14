Israeli forces along the Philadelphi Corridor
Israeli forces along the Philadelphi CorridorPolice spokesperson

United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Saturday said that his country will not support a plan for "the day after" the war between Israel and Hamas unless a Palestinian state is created.

"The UAE is not prepared to support the day after the war in Gaza without the establishment of a Palestinian state," Al Nahyan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Related articles:

In July, the UAE, a signatory to the Abraham Accords, announced that it would support the presence of a multinational force in Gaza "which will be the first step to solving the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians - and an interim step which will lead to the creation of a Palestinian state."

In doing so, the UAE became the first Arab country to announce its support for such a process.

In May, Al Nahyan rejected a proposal by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in which Abu Dhabi would aid Gazans in governing the enclave following the end of the war.