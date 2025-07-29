Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs Gideon Sa'ar delivered a sharp rebuke to the international community on Tuesday, warning that recent pressure on Israel is sabotaging efforts to reach a ceasefire and hostage release deal with Hamas.

Speaking at a briefing to international media, Sa’ar said, “The international pressure on Israel during critical days in the negotiations for a ceasefire and hostage deal has already caused Hamas to harden its position. This pressure is directly sabotaging the chances for a ceasefire and hostage deal.”

Sa’ar opened his remarks by condemning what he described as a “distorted campaign of international pressure” against Israel, asserting that such pressure contributes to a broader wave of antisemitism. He warned that calls to end the war while Hamas remains in power would constitute “a tragedy for both Israelis and Palestinians.”

Referring to Hamas’s motives, he said, “This is why they took the hostages in the first place: to try to impose their will on Israel. It ain't gonna happen. No matter how much pressure is put on Israel.”

Sa’ar also criticized international efforts to promote a Palestinian state under current circumstances, saying, “Establishing a Palestinian state today is establishing a Hamas state. A Jihadist state. It ain't gonna happen.”

Citing demographic influences on European politics, he remarked, “We are aware of the fact that there are countries in Europe today with huge Muslim populations. Sometimes, it affects the policies of their governments. But this cannot and will not lead Israel to commit suicide.”

Drawing a historical comparison, Sa’ar declared, “Israel will not be the Czechoslovakia of the 21st century. We won't sacrifice our own existence for the sake of appeasing countries.”

He accused some foreign governments of prioritizing internal political considerations over Israel’s security needs. “We won't give up our basic interests for the sake of internal politics in certain countries that have lost control over their own streets. But still they arrogantly presume to decide for us what's good for our security,” he said.

The Foreign Minister expressed gratitude to the United States and President Donald Trump for their steadfast support, stating, “Diplomatic pressure will not change our policy. No external force will cause Israel to sacrifice its security.”

Sa’ar called for international pressure to be redirected toward Hamas, saying, “Everyone who is worried about the humanitarian situation must ask himself: Who is responsible for the suffering of the Palestinians in Gaza? There is only one, clear answer: Hamas.”

He concluded by holding Hamas accountable for the continuation of the conflict, citing the group’s refusal to release Israeli hostages and lay down arms following its October 7th attack.