The UAE has responded to recent reports of Israel's plan to assume civil administration of the Gaza Strip in the wake of the war, with control being gradually ceded to Arab powers not hostile to Israel.

"His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, denounced statements made by the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, suggesting that the UAE could participate in the civil administration of the Gaza Strip, under Israeli occupation," the UAE tweeted.

The UAE went on to list the reasons for their statement: "His Highness underscored that the Israeli Prime Minister lacks legitimate authority to implement this step, or take any similar measures. Furthermore, the UAE refuses to be involved in any plan aimed at providing cover for the Israeli presence in the Gaza Strip."

The UAE also offered an alternative plan: "His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed reaffirmed that when a Palestinian government is formed which meets the hopes and aspirations of the brotherly Palestinian people, and is distinguished by integrity, competence and independence, the UAE will be fully prepared to provide all forms of support to that government."