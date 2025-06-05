Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and the President of the United Arab Emirates, Mohammed bin Zayed, met on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi.

In a statement issued following the meeting, the two stressed the importance of reaching an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and implementing a deal of hostages for terrorist prisoners.

The two leaders noted the need to deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip in the required quantities and without restrictions in order to "save" the local residents from the dire situation they are facing.

Additionally, the two leaders called for continued diplomatic efforts to implement a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian Arab conflict, "as it is the only path toward sustainable peace and comprehensive stability in the Middle East."

Earlier this week, the chairman of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, said that "Hamas must relinquish control of the Gaza Strip" and called on the terrorist organization to release the Israeli hostages and reach a ceasefire at all costs to alleviate the suffering of the residents of the Gaza Strip.