The names of two soldiers who were killed Tuesday night in a helicopter crash have been cleared for publication, the IDF said Wednesday afternoon.

Chief Master Sergeant (res.) Daniel Alloush, aged 37, from Tel Aviv-Yafo, and Chief Master Sergeant (res.) Tom Ish-Shalom, aged 38, from Nes Harim both fought in the Special Tactics Rescue Unit 669 and fell during combat in the southern Gaza Strip.

During the incident in which Chief Master Sergeant (res.) Daniel Alloush and Chief Master Sergeant (res.) Tom Ish-Shalom fell, a pilot, a reservist pilot, and a flight mechanic in the 123rd Squadron, a reservist medic, and a reservist soldier in the Special Tactics Rescue Unit 669 were severely injured. In addition, a reservist combat medic in the Special Tactics Rescue Unit 669 and a reservist flight mechanic in the 123rd Squadron were moderately injured.

Furthermore, a soldier in the 710th Combat Engineering Battalion, Combat Engineering Corps, was severely injured during combat in the southern Gaza Strip.

The injured soldiers were evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment. Their families have been notified.