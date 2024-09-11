Overnight, an Israeli Air Force "Yanshuf" helicopter, which was on a mission to evacuate an injured soldier to a hospital for medical treatment, crashed while landing in the Rafah area in the Gaza Strip.

An initial inquiry conducted indicates that the crash was not caused by enemy fire. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. There is no change to the IAF's operational activities.

Two IDF soldiers were killed as a result of the crash. Their families have been notified. Their names have not yet been cleared for publication and will be published later.

However, according to reports, one of the injured soldiers is a female officer who is in critical condition.

During the incident, seven additional soldiers were injured to varying degrees and were evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment. Their families have been notified.

Following the incident, the Commander of the Israeli Air Force, Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar, appointed an IAF investigative committee to examine the circumstances of the incident.