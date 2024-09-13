Kan News journalist Michael Shemesh wrote on social media about Dr. Eyal Hayman, an emergency medicine specialist at Shaare Zedek Hospital, who has dedicatedly cared for almost all the children of Jerusalem.

"Hayman, a senior doctor, dedicates his life to saving lives, and whenever he can help, he is there, giving his all for others," Shemesh wrote.

In addition to his demanding work at the hospital, Hayman has volunteered for years with an organization for children with cancer. Furthermore, even at 46, he actively serves as an IDF reservist, particularly since October 7th, saving soldiers and security forces around the clock.

This week, during life-saving operations, Hayman, who is married to Hadass and a father of five, was seriously injured in the Yanshuf Blackhawk helicopter crash in Rafah. In the tragic accident, two of his colleagues, Daniel Alush and Tom Ish-Shalom, were killed. Both served in the elite pararescue force Unit 669. Several other soldiers were injured. Despite the severe injuries, Hayman miraculously survived the crash.

"I know Hayman personally; he is a specialist doctor, a person with an established career at a large hospital who already does holy work day and night. Where else are there people like this who, despite everything, insist on being part of saving lives in the most difficult and dangerous situations during the war? It's unbelievable what kind of people we have here. A full recovery to dear Dr. Hayman, the people of Israel need you," Shemesh concluded.