An expert team created by the IDF following a helicopter crash earlier this month has completed an interim report the crash.

The findings of the interim report on the "Yanshuf" helicopter accident were presented to the Commanding Officer of the Israeli Air Force, MG Tomer Bar, as well as to the bereaved families and the families of the injured soldiers. The report was presented by the head of the team of experts, Colonel (Res.) G.

According to the report, on the night of September 11th, 2024, a "Yanshuf" helicopter from the 123rd Squadron crashed while landing during an operational flight to evacuate a critically wounded soldier from the Rafah area in the Gaza Strip. As a result of the crash, Sergeant major (Res.) Daniel Alloush and Sergeant major (Res.) Tom Ish-Shalom, soldiers from Unit 669 (the Tactical Special Rescue Unit), were killed, and seven additional crew members were injured. The helicopter sustained significant damage.

The findings of the report indicate that at 00:21, the crew was dispatched to take off and evacuate a critically wounded soldier from a designated helipad in the Rafah area. The crew began landing in a hostile zone for an urgent evacuation of the critically wounded soldier under challenging conditions of nighttime, dust, and a complex landing zone. It is highly probable that these conditions led the helicopter crew to experience spatial disorientation during the final landing phase, resulting in the helicopter crashing into the ground. According to the report, the challenging conditions of the dark night combined with the dust led to a loss of visual contact with the ground, which it is highly probable brought about the spatial disorientation.

Additionally, the report indicates that the incident was not caused by enemy fire. Also, the influence of unusual technical factors on the event was ruled out. Furthermore, the crew was found to be fit for the mission.

From the moment of the helicopter crash, a mass casualty incident was declared, and the ground forces, led by the Commanding Officer of the Givati Brigade carried out rescue operations. The rescue efforts lasted approximately one hour and ten minutes, at the end of which the wounded were evacuated to Soroka Hospital by IAF helicopters. The actions of the ground forces prevented the incident from leading to even more severe outcomes.

The Commanding Officer of the Israeli Air Force, MG Tomer Bar, accepted the findings of the inquiry and the recommendations of the investigative team for continuing the investigation process and immediately implementing the lessons learned from the interim report, specifically regarding improving the safety of evacuation helipads and reducing challenging conditions. He also concluded that the IAF is confident in the ability of the helicopter crews and Unit 669 soldiers to continue performing the vital mission of evacuating the wounded, while professionally managing risks.

From the words of the Commanding Officer of the Israeli Air Force, MG Tomer Bar: "This was a fatal wartime operational accident, in which two Unit 669 soldiers, Sergeant major (res.) Daniel Alloush and Sergeant major (Res.) Tom Ish-Shalom, fell while attempting to rescue a wounded soldier whose condition required urgent evacuation from the Gaza Strip. Such operations have saved hundreds of soldiers during the war. The IAF will quickly draw the necessary lessons and continue to operate with determination.”

The findings of the report were presented to the bereaved families. The IDF shares in their grief and will continue to support them.