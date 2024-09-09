The Hostages Families Forum published a statement Monday evening in response to the publication of the conditions the six hostages who were executed by Hamas terrorists less than two weeks ago were kept in for nearly eleven months before they were murdered.

The forum stated that it "is gravely alarmed by findings of the initial investigation into the fate of hostages recently murdered by Hamas in Khan Yunis and Rafah. These findings, presented to the bereaved families, expose an utterly horrific reality endured by the hostages."

"The hostages were confined in narrow underground tunnels, approximately 80 centimeters wide, where they could neither stand nor move freely. Without access to air, showers, or toilets, they endured extreme deprivation of the most basic human needs. Autopsy findings revealed that the hostages suffered from significant malnutrition, severe weight loss, and long-term physical neglect. Some bore untreated injuries from the time of their abduction, and one was found with signs of being tied up," the forum said.

The statement continued, "Additionally, according to a report by Channel 13 News, forensic evidence related to Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Ori Danino, Alex Lobanov, Almog Sarusi, Eden Yerushalmi, and Carmel Gat suggests that the hostages attempted to defend themselves and protect one another. They engaged in a struggle against their captors, and it appeared that the men tried to shield the women. The evidence indicates they fought to survive until the very end, before all six were ultimately brutally murdered."

"These revelations provide irrefutable proof that the hostages still held in Gaza are in grave danger. The inhumane conditions under which they are being kept are unsustainable, and their survival is at immediate risk. Their lives hang by a thread, at the mercy of terrorists who can decide to execute them at any moment. Time is running out! A deal must be signed NOW!" the forum demanded.