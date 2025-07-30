Justice Minister Yariv Levin and Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli on Wednesday responded to the Supreme Court, stating that implementing the framework proposed by Justice Noam Sohlberg is unfeasible.

Their response follows Justice Sohlberg's Tuesday suggestion that the government consider dismissing Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara in accordance with the Shamgar Committee's recommendations.

In its response to the Supreme Court, the government explained that it made a prolonged effort to form a search committee according to the Shamgar framework, but all relevant candidates were disqualified due to conflicts of interest or fundamental objections to the move.

Among other points, it was noted that all seven former attorneys general had signed a petition opposing the termination of Baharav-Miara’s tenure, and 11 out of 14 former justice ministers are similarly disqualified.

The three remaining candidates declined to join the committee despite persuasion attempts by the Justice Minister, the State's response added. Therefore, it was argued that “the government has no alternative but to act under its authority in the Civil Service Law and the Interpretation Law, with a limited amendment to the government's resolution from the year 2000.”

Levin and Chikli emphasized that the government “left no stone unturned” in its attempt to implement the Shamgar framework, but since the committee’s underlying assumptions do not hold in reality, “the government is obligated to ensure a functioning and coordinated legal service.”

The response concluded by citing the prophet Zechariah (8:19): “Love truth and peace.”