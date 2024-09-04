Fires broke out in northern Israel early Wednesday afternoon after a heavy barrage of missiles was fired from Lebanon towards the Upper Galilee.

Several of the rockets exploded in the city of Kiryat Shmona, setting a home in the city aflame. Multiple additional fires broke out in nearby areas. Residents of Kiryat Shmona reported hearing dozens of explosions and intercepts.

Firefighter Ro'ee Finnish said, "We received a number of reports to our hotline regarding fires in open areas and direct hits to buildings. Firefighters are on their way to a number of locations in parallel, and will work to save lives and property."

Among the areas where sirens sounded during the barrage are Kiryat Shmona, Beit Hillel, Misgav Am, Tel Hai, Ramot Naftali, Malkia, Hagoshrim, Kfar Giladi, Kfar Yuval, Ma'ayan Baruch, Margaliot, and Dishon.

The Hezbollah terror group soon took responsibility for the launches, saying, "We launched barrages of katushyas towards Beit Hillel and Dishon, in response to the IDF's strikes in southern Lebanon."

The IDF responded: Following the sirens that sounded in the past hour in northern Israel, approximately 65 projectiles fired from Lebanese territory were identified crossing into northern Israel."

"The IDF Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted some of the projectiles, and some fell in open areas. A number of projectiles fell in the area of Kiryat Shmona. A number of fires were ignited by fallen projectiles and the Israel Fire and Rescue Services are operating at the scene.

"The IDF is currently striking Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon."