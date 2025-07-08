The IDF Spokesperson's Unit reported that this afternoon (Tuesday), the IDF, using Air Force aircraft, targeted a key Hamas terrorist in the Tripoli area of northern Lebanon.

The target was eliminated in the Sunni region located in the northern part of the country, far from the Israeli border. This is considered an unusual area for Israeli military operations, especially during the current phase of the northern front conflict.

Tripoli had not previously been a target for Israeli strikes, not even during the intense months of fighting against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon in 2024.

In the meantime, the Israeli Air Force eliminated Ali Abd al-Hassan Haider, a commander in Hezbollah's "Radwan" force, in a strike in the Dir Kifa area of southern Lebanon yesterday.

Haider, who was involved in planning terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF forces, was also responsible for efforts to rehabilitate and restore terrorist infrastructure in southern Lebanon in recent years.

Among other things, he was considered a leader of the "Galilee Conquest Plan," a terrorist initiative that threatened Israel's security.

The IDF noted that Haider violated the agreements made with Lebanon, and his attacks were an attempt to ignite the area and restore Hezbollah’s terrorist activities to the region.

Just two hours after his elimination, Israel struck again, this time in the Beit Leef area of southern Lebanon, where another Hezbollah terrorist was killed.