Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Wednesday tendered his resignation, CNN reported.

Ukraine's Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk said on Telegram that the Parliament will consider the request at one of its meetings in the near future.

According to Davyd Arakhamia, majority leader, "major" changes can be expected in the coming week.

In a Tuesday message on Telegram, he explained, "As promised, a major government reset can be expected this week. More than 50% of the Cabinet of Ministers’ staff will be changed."

Kuleba's announcement comes ahead of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's expected visit to the US later this month.

Among the other ministers to resign are the Justice, Environment, and Reintegration ministers, as well as Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin, who was in charge of weapons production, CNN added.