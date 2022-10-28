Ukraine's Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, on Friday received a phone call from his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, saying he demanded Tehran stop sending weapons to Russia, Reuters reported.

"I demanded Iran to immediately cease the flow of weapons to Russia used to kill civilians and destroy critical infrastructure in Ukraine," Kuleba said in a tweet following the conversation.

Amir-Abdollahian repeated Iran's denial of supplying weapons to Russia for the war in Ukraine, Iranian state media reported.

"We have good ties with Russia and have had defense cooperation since earlier, but our policy towards the war in Ukraine is to respect the territorial integrity of countries, not to send weapons to conflicting parties, stop the war and end the displacement of people," the Iranian minister was quoted as saying.

Current and former US officials recently told The New York Times that Iran has sent trainers to Ukraine to help Russians overcome problems with the fleet of drones that they purchased from Tehran.

Ukraine announced last month it would downgrade diplomatic ties with Iran and strip the ambassador of his accreditation over Iran’s assistance to Russia.

