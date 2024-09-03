Residents of Judea and Samaria will be going to highway junctions Tuesday evening to protest for military action against terror in their region equal to the military action in Gaza.

"The residents of Judea and Samaria are no longer relying on miracles. In Judea and Samaria a war is being waged. The Prime Minister and the IDF must treat it as a war and fight the terrorist infrastructure in the Arab cities just as they fight in Gaza and Rafah!" said the protest organizers.

"We call upon the residents of Judea and Samaria to come out tonight, Tuesday, at 6:00 PM to the main intersections with Israeli flags in a simple and clear call for security in Judea and Samaria!"