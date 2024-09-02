Retired Judge Sarah Haviv was caught on camera tearing down posters of fallen and captured soldiers that had been hung by the Gvura Forum.

Journalist Almog Boker, who first published the video, wrote that the judge tore down the signs because "they are signs that were hung by the Gvura Forum, a forum of families who lost their loved ones since the seventh of October and whose purpose is to promote the continuation of the ground operation until a complete victory. Or in other words, because they think differently."

The retired judge Haviv refused to apologize and responded: "Indeed I tore down the signs that were hanging there in violation of the law. The Gvura Forum prefers dead hostages in exchange for future real estate and I choose life. As for the complaint, we'll meet in court."