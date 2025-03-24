A special event was held on Sunday night at the Tel Aviv Cultural Center, to mark International Women's Month.

In a particularly moving moment popular Israeli singer Ilanit invited Michal Greenglick, sister of Shaul Greenglick, an IDF soldier who fell in the Swords of Iron war, to the stage.



Together they performed the song "", one of Ilanit's most well-known songs, dedicated in Shaul's memory. The audience in the hall, which included many women from all over the country, was greatly moved by the emotional gesture.