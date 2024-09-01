Yoel is a 10-year-old boy from Givat Ze'ev, north of Jerusalem, whose life is at risk after his mother shared that she doesn’t know how she can keep him alive. His parents divorced 3 years and his father hasn’t been in touch since. In a crushing blow to his family, the happy and healthy boy was diagnosed with brain cancer.

His mother, Odel, shared, “It’s been a purely overwhelming one and a half years taking care of Yoel and my 7-year-old daughter alone. I stay strong for my kids all day, then sob in my pillow at night. But despite all the effort I put in, I can’t keep my son alive anymore.”

As a freelance graphic designer, she’s been forced to accept fewer projects since his diagnosis, and her income is now down to zero. She has no way to pay for Yoel’s treatment, which adds up to a significant amount, leaving his life in danger.

In an emotive public letter, Odel begs for help to keep her son alive. “Yoel has no idea that his treatment is on the line, it would break my heart to have to tell him. Please help me give my 10-year-old the cancer treatment his life depends on!”

A campaign is running to collect donations, and over $100,000 is urgently needed. Donations will cover treatment costs, and pay for basic household expenses while Odel is unable to work.

