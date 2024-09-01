Liel Avraham, the girlfriend of Ori Danino, one of the six hostages murdered in captivity whose bodies were recovered on Saturday night, told Radio 103FM about his special strength of character.

"We started receiving messages like the rest of the country on Telegram at eight in the evening, the official announcement was only after eight hours at four in the morning, only then was there an official identification and we were informed."

"It's terrible that you want to cling to hope and are forced to be told the news before it's official", she added, weeping.

She added that "they put us through hell already at eight o'clock. We waited together, hoping, praying. We never expected such an end. We know that Uri was alive until just recently, just recently. We know. It happened just recently. Our officers told us."

"We will demand and receive a full and detailed report of everything. At the moment we are still stunned and heartbroken by the news. They are talking to us and it feels to me that I am a character in a movie."

"My Ori is a hero, he fled the party and escaped the invasion but returned to save more people and was abducted with them."

"He survived more than 300 days in captivity. He had hope and faith that he would return home. He excelled at everything he did. A fighter, an older brother to four siblings, an only son to shattered parents, the best boyfriend one could imagine."