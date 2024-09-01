The Palestinian Authority (PA) cabinet blasted Israel over the IDF operation against the terrorist infrastructures in northern Samaria, especially in the urban centers of Tulkarm and Jenin.

In a statement on Saturday, the PA cabinet warned against the blockade imposed by the "occupation forces" on hospitals in Jenin, which it claimed resulted in the shutdown of several wards in the hospital and caused harm to patients who need dialysis and to patients whom the IDF forces, according to the PA cabinet, prevented from arriving at the emergency room for urgent treatment.

The PA cabinet stated that it has appealed to the international health organizations, the Red Cross and other UN agencies with a request that they pressure Israel to lift the “siege” on the hospitals in northern Samaria.

In addition, it warned against the plans of the "extremist right-wing" Israeli government to attack the Palestinian Arab camps.

On the legal level, the PA cabinet stated that it is working with international authorities to bring Israel to justice for its "crimes against the Palestinians" and it is working to thwart Israel's plans to deport residents from northern Samaria.