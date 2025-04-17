Ahead of "Palestinian Prisoners’ Day," the Palestinian Authority (PA) on Wednesday released official details regarding the number of detained terrorists and security prisoners in Israeli prisons, totaling over 9,900, excluding detainees who were arrested in the Gaza Strip during the current war.

There are 29 female security prisoners, including one from Gaza and one minor. The number of prisoners under the age of 18 is approximately 400.

Since the start of the war, the number of administrative detainees has significantly increased, and is now exceeding 3,498, including four women and over 100 minors.

Most administrative detainees are former prisoners who previously served jail sentences. They include students, journalists, lawyers, engineers, doctors, academics, parliament members, and first-degree relatives of “shaheeds” and security prisoners, including sisters and wives of security prisoners.

As of early April 2025, the number of prisoners designated by Israel as unlawful combatants stands at 1,747.

The Fatah movement, led by PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas, stated that the issue of releasing security prisoners is a top national priority for the Palestinian Arab leadership, which will continue to work toward their release.

In its statement, Fatah referred to Palestinian Prisoners’ Day as a "day of glory" and sent a message of pride and honor to the security prisoners.