The Kfir Brigade in cooperation with Yamam (Israel's National Counter-Terrorism Unit) and ISA forces have been operating in the Nur Shams area for the past few days.

During the activity, five terrorists were eliminated, including Mohammed Jabar "Abu Shujaa,” the head of the terror organization in the Nur Shams area. Additionally, six wanted individuals were apprehended.

During the operation, the forces located and destroyed dozens of explosives that were planted on the roads with the aim of harming our forces.

The soldiers identified a suspicious vehicle near the government hospital in Tulkarm; inside the vehicle they located an M16 rifle and a large quantity of weapons.

The IDF, ISA and Israel Border Police forces continue their activities in the Jenin area, so far 14 terrorists have been eliminated and dozens of explosives have been destroyed.

On Saturday night, IDF Chief of the General Staff LTG Herzi Halevi concluded a visit and situational assessment in Jenin with the Commanding Officer of the Central Command, the Commanding Officer of the Judea and Samaria Division and the Commanding Officer of the Menashe Brigade.

"We have no intention of allowing terror in Judea and Samaria to rear its head," he said, adding that the IDF will "go city by city, camp by camp, with excellent intelligence," and protect the citizens of Israel.