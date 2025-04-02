Minister of Foreign Affairs Gideon Sa'ar met on Wednesday with the United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Sigrid Kaag, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem.

The meeting focused on the situation in Gaza, the possibility of reaching a hostage deal, the IDF's operation against terror in Judea and Samaria, and more.

During the meeting, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sa'ar stated that the Palestinian Authority must stop payments to terrorists and their families, cease incitement (especially within the education system, mosques, and media), and halt the legal warfare it conducts against Israel in international forums.

"The Palestinian Authority's current patterns of action do not allow for trust in it", Sa'ar said.

The Minister also stated that the distorted orders of the ICC have already significantly harmed the credibility of the "Court" and that this harm will only continue to increase.

Minister Sa'ar also met with the Secretary-General of the OECD, Mathias Cormann.

During the meeting, the two discussed strengthening cooperation between Israel and the organization, the challenges facing the Israeli economy, and the situation in the Middle East.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Sa'ar stated during the meeting that achieving stability in the region is linked to defeating the radical axis led by Iran.

Minister Sa'ar emphasized the necessity of preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, as well as the importance of U.S. military actions against the Houthis, who harm the freedom of navigation and international trade.

Minister Sa'ar raised Israel’s request to promote the establishment of the OECD Innovation Center in Israel, which is expected to be the first of its kind in the Middle East.

The two also discussed the vision of connectivity to link East and West - through Israel.