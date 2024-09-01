US President Joe Biden on Saturday was asked by reporters about the IDF’s announcement that several bodies had been located in the Gaza Strip, saying the IDF is identifying the bodies and he does not have much to report about it.

"I'm not sure the exact number…there's a lot of speculation on who they are. I'm not at liberty to do that at this moment," he said.

Biden also commented on the efforts to achieve a ceasefire and hostage release deal, saying, "It's time this war ended…I think we're on the verge of having an agreement."

He said he was "still optimistic" about the prospects of an agreement and added that "people are continuing to meet."

"We think we can close the deal, they've all said they agree on the principles," said Biden.

Biden’s comments came after the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit confirmed that a number of bodies had been located during combat in the Gaza Strip.

"At this time, the troops are still operating in the area and are carrying out a process to extract and identify the bodies that will last several hours. We ask to refrain from spreading rumors," the statement said.

Biden has been pushing an outline for a ceasefire and hostage release deal that he first laid out in May.

Last Sunday, two Egyptian security sources told Reuters that talks over a possible ceasefire in Gaza and hostage release deal ended without agreement in Cairo.

Later, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the United States is still “feverishly” working in Cairo toward reaching a deal for a ceasefire in Gaza and a hostage release deal.