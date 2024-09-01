A portion of the ceiling at the M Way Mall in the Sharon region collapsed Saturday morning, Israel Hayom reported. The cause is still unclear and is being investigated.

Liran, who was in another part of the mall at the time of the collapse, told Israel Hayom: "There was a sudden loud noise. We didn't know what had happened. It was a bit frightening. Then we realized that part of the ceiling had collapsed. We went to see what had happened. There were pipes and planks on the floor, which had fallen from the ceiling. Luckily there were no people there, it could have been a disaster. The Magen David Adom paramedics arrived but had no one to treat, except for a few people who were a bit frightened."

Spokespersons for the Emek Hefer Regional Council stated: "Construction equipment used to lower the ceiling fell. There were no casualties. The first floor and the ground floor are closed at this time - please avoid coming to the mall. Municipal supervisors from the Emek Hefer Regional Council, the council's security force, MDA, fire, and police are at the mall. The council engineer and his staff will be examining the circumstances of the incident and the structure in the coming hours."

The mall management responded: "A piece of plaster fell from the roof of the mall. Fortunately, no one was hurt. The mall will be back in operation in the next two days. Professional engineers and construction experts are on their way to the mall and will solve the problem."