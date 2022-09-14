A four-storey residential building in Jordan’s capital, Amman, collapsed on Tuesday, killing five people and injuring 14 others, officials said, according to a report in Al Jazeera.

The toll from the collapse in the city’s Jabal al-Weibdeh district “has risen to five dead and 14 injured”, security spokesman Amer al-Sartawi said in a statement.

He had earlier told state television that civil defense forces were being supported by teams from the regional security command and the gendarmerie, and that rescue efforts were continuing.

The neighborhood is known for its cafes, bars and artistic venues, and is popular with expatriates and locals alike, according to Al Jazeera.

A source at the civil defense service said there remained “a number of people trapped in the collapsed building”, though an exact figure was not provided.

It was not immediately clear what brought down the building, which state media said was an older structure.

Prime Minister Bisher al-Khasawneh has directed authorities to investigate the cause of the collapse.

Khasawneh and senior members of the government were seen at the site as a major rescue operation was under way to evacuate people caught under the debris.