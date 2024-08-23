Dozens of terrorists were eliminated during close-quarters combat over the past day in the central and southern Gaza Strip

Over the past day in the area of Khan Yunis and the outskirts of Deir El Balah, IDF troops eliminated dozens of terrorists and dismantled dozens of terrorist infrastructure sites. In one of the strikes, the troops identified a terrorist who posed a threat to them and directed the IAF to eliminate him.

Additionally, areas from which projectiles were launched at communities in southern Israel over the past week were struck.

In the area of Tel al-Sultan in Rafah, the troops eliminated numerous terrorists that posed a threat to the troops.

Furthermore, IDF troops operating in the central Gaza Strip eliminated a terrorist who posed a threat and was armed with explosive material in proximity to the troops. Additionally, a launch post from which projectiles were launched toward the troops was struck.

Over the past day, the IAF struck approximately 30 terror targets in the Gaza Strip, including military structures and posts, weapons storage facilities, and launch sites in the area of Khan Yunis