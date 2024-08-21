US Vice President Kamala Harris symbolically accepted the Democratic party’s presidential nomination on Tuesday in a video appearance from Wisconsin, after delegates at the Democratic National Convention held a ceremonial roll call in Chicago.

“We are so honored to be your nominees,” Harris said, adding, “This is a people-powered campaign and together we will chart a new way forward.”

Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, were holding a campaign rally in Milwaukee while the DNC continues in Chicago. The video of their remarks was played for the delegates inside the Chicago arena.

Harris already became the party’s official nominee for president earlier this month after receiving a majority of votes via a virtual roll call.

She will give her full acceptance speech on Thursday, the final day of the convention.

On Monday, Harris made a surprise appearance at the Democratic National Convention, telling the audience, "Let us fight for the ideals we hold dear and let us always remember, when we fight we win!"

“This is going to be a great week and I want to kick us off by celebrating our incredible president Joe Biden,” she said, before turning to Biden directly and thanking him for his leadership.

“Joe, thank you for your historic leadership, for your lifetime of service to our nation and for all you continue to do,” she said, adding, “We are forever grateful to you.”

Harris went on to address the convention, urging unity among her supporters.