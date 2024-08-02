US Vice President Kamala Harris has received enough votes from Democratic delegates to win the party’s nomination for president, Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chair Jaime Harrison announced Friday.

The announcement came during a virtual event with supporters. Delegates began casting virtual ballots for the nomination Thursday, according to CNN.

“I am honored to be the presumptive Democratic nominee for President of the United States,” Harris said on the virtual roll call. “I will officially accept your nomination next week, once the virtual voting period is closed. But already I’m happy to know that we have enough delegates to secure the nomination, and later this month, we will gather in Chicago, united as one party, where we’re going to have an opportunity to celebrate this historic moment together.”

Harris was endorsed by President Joe Biden as the Democratic presidential nominee after he announced he was withdrawing from the race.

Harris is expected to hold her first rally with her new vice presidential nominee next week in Philadelphia.

While the location suggests Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro has moved to the top of a short list of running mates, a campaign aide told Reuters on Tuesday not to read too much into the choice of the first city of a weeklong battleground state tour. The tour will take four days and cover multiple states, the aide said.

