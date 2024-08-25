One speaker after another, blah, blah, blah

They all took turns making the case for Kamala Harris, a woman least qualified to be president of anything, least of all president of the United States.

Can they be serious? Of course not. In their hearts they know she’s a dunce, but she is all they’ve got, so they will do anything to sell her as the best and the brightest.

That is how it works in their politics. Dazzle the people with clichés and they will buy the Brooklyn bridge.

So they spoke, to the music of thunderous applause, not a word of truth, but one tall tale after another, during the monotonous speechifying.

They lie as naturally as they breathe.

All you heard was blah, blah, blah. Hoorah brayed the gullible believers. Sycophants united at the DNC.

Barack, Michele, Joe, Jill, Nancy, Pete, Chuck, Bill, Hillary, that guy Walz, and of course that woman AOC, who thundered louder than the rest of them a warning, that in order to save yourself from being branded a racist, a bigot, a threat to democracy, you, America, must embrace and adore Kamala Harris.

Strangely, Kamala’s pitch, her manifesto, harks on her undoing the damage that had been done over the past four years…her four years, that is, while she and Joe Biden ran the show!

Therefore, vote for Kamala for more of the same. That’s the deal?

Vote for Trump at your peril. they say…and by the way, should Trump (hopefully) win, how many times do you think they will they try to impeach him?

They did it before, they will do it again.

Joy at this Convention? Rather, anger, rage, and hatred…and since there is no fact-checking from the media, they can get away with anything and everything.

There is nothing to stop them, as there wasn’t back in 2020, when, later, in a column, Living with the crime of the century, we wrote, “The biggest losers are the American people. Had they known the unsavory facts about Hunter and his father, Joe, Trump would be enjoying his second term…and it does not matter if you love or hate Trump.

“What matters is that the 2020 election was cooked by the media to deny voters the right to the truth, so they voted eyes wide shut.”

So here we go again? Yes. So long as the Silent Majority remains silent, those politicians will continue to pontificate their time-tested baloney.

Blather like this, for example, from Kamala herself upon her acceptance speech Thursday night…promising to “unite America” and to “push for a new way forward.”

Where have we heard this before?

Platitudes like that go back to Cicero, and to Joe Biden who divided the country after he vowed to unite the country.

With the same malarkey, he passes the baton to Kamala Harris, the queen of clichés. Nary an original thought, she has been properly schooled in the language of blah, blah, blah.

No one did it better than Irwin Corey. Remember him? He was hilarious. His shtick was to step on stage in formal wear and sneakers and bill himself “professor,” plus, “the world’s foremost authority.” As such, he would commence to babble the most highfalutin phrases in academic-speak, spritzing nonsense after nonsense.

But this was the trick. It sounded real.

He even fooled you, until you caught on. There is the story about his being invited to address a convention of psychiatrists…who gave him a standing ovation.

They bought the shtick.

Sounds like Kamala and her Democrats. Only they are not comedians. They intend to run your life and your world, and they are deadly serious about this.

America, Silent Majority, you have been warned.

New York-based bestselling American novelist Jack Engelhard writes regularly for Arutz Sheva.

He wrote the worldwide book-to-movie bestseller “Indecent Proposal.” From the publisher: His novel “ Slot Attendant” and his other works motivated John W. Cassell to declare “Jack Engelhard is a writer without peer, and the conscience of us all.” Contact here

