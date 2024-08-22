A man wearing a mask was seen carrying a Nazi flag during an anti-Israel demonstration outside the Democratic National Convention in Chicago this week.

Richard Goldberg, the host of Jewish Insider's Limited Liability Podcast and a Senior Advisor at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, said that the appearance of the Nazi flag at the anti-Israel demonstration is "shocking to no one who knows history" given the relationship between the Mufti of Jerusalem, Haj Amin Al Husseini, and Adolf Hitler.

Dozens of anti-Israel protesters have been arrested outside the Democratic National Convention this week.

In addition to the Nazi flag, protesters have also been seen holding the flags of the Hamas and Hezbollah terrorist organization.