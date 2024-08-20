Patrick Delany, CEO of the Australian Foxtel television company, has issued an apology after an image of him performing a Nazi salute emerged online, Deadline reported on Monday.

On Sunday, Australian media site Crikey posted an image of Delany from some time in the mid-2010s, who was at the time Fox Sports CEO, making the offensive gesture on a “closed set.”

The image shows him outstretching his right arm with two fingers from his left across his lip.

In a statement to Crikey, Delany said he was “shocked” to see the image, which he claimed showed him “demonstrating the similarity” between the Nazi salute and a gesture made by fans of an Australian sports team.

“The fact I demonstrated this offensive salute was wrong and I unreservedly apologize,” he added.

Delany has followed up with an all-staff email in which he said he was “very sorry for my actions” and “sincerely [apologized] to people who have been hurt or offended, especially members of the Jewish community,” adding, “The picture is completely inconsistent with my values and beliefs, and family connections.”

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reported that Delany has now begun a series of meetings with Jewish leaders in Australia to express his contrition. According to the pubcaster, the President of the NSW Jewish Board of Deputies, David Ossip, has accepted his “full and unreserved apology to the Jewish community” and hoped “this incident serves as a valuable lesson for the community as a whole.”