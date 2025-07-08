The Australian state of Victoria is forming an anti-hate task force in response to a recent surge in antisemitic incidents, including an arson attack on a synagogue and the vandalization of an Israeli restaurant, JNS reported on Monday.

The decision follows Friday night’s arson attempt at the East Melbourne Hebrew Congregation , where 20 worshippers narrowly escaped harm.

Victoria state Premier Jacinta Allan condemned the act, stating on Monday, “Just as the fire came to the front door here of this synagogue, it was stopped. So too must we put a stop to antisemitism. Not only does it have no place here in Melbourne and Victoria, it has no place anywhere.”

The newly established task force, comprising the premier, state police minister, Melbourne’s mayor, and police officials, will hold its inaugural meeting this week, with invitations extended to Jewish community leaders, according to JNS. Additionally, the government is preparing legislation to prohibit face coverings, public displays of extremist symbols, and protest devices that impede police.

A 34-year-old Sydney resident has been arrested and charged in connection with the synagogue arson. In a separate incident on Friday, a group of 20 protesters chanting “Death to the IDF” stormed and vandalized Miznon, a popular Israeli restaurant in Melbourne’s central business district, throwing food and chairs.

Police arrested and later released a 28-year-old man, with an investigation ongoing to identify other perpetrators.

Israeli leaders condemned the antisemitic attacks on Saturday night.

President Isaac Herzog said, "I condemn outright the vile arson attack targeting Jews in Melbourne’s historic and oldest synagogue on the Sabbath, and on an Israeli restaurant where people had come to enjoy a meal together. It is intolerable that in 2025, we are still faced with the chilling image of an attempt to burn Jews alive as they pray, and attacks on Jewish businesses."

“This is not the first such attack in Australia in recent months. But it must be the last. Australian authorities must take all steps necessary to protect their Jewish citizens. Antisemitism is a stain on any society, and must be confronted with urgency and resolve," he added.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated, "I strongly condemn the antisemitic attacks that took place last night in Melbourne, including the attempted arson of a synagogue and a violent attack on an Israeli restaurant by pro-Palestinian rioters."

"These despicable antisemitic attacks, accompanied by calls of 'death to the IDF' and attempts to harm a place of worship, are serious hate crimes that must be eradicated at their root.”

"The State of Israel will continue to stand by the Jewish community in Australia, and we demand that the Australian government take all necessary steps to hold the perpetrators accountable and prevent such attacks in the future."

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also denounced the arson as "shocking" and vowed his government would "provide all necessary support toward this effort," emphasizing that those responsible should "face the law's full force."