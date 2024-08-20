The Israeli delegation to the negotiations on a ceasefire and hostage release deal left the discussions without progress regarding the Philadelphi Corridor and Rafah, the Qatari channel Al Arabi reported on Monday.

Sky News also reported earlier that the Israeli delegation returned after failing to make progress in the negotiations.

On Monday morning, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is visiting Israel, met with President Isaac Herzog , and told him that this may be the last chance to bring the hostages home.

Herzog reminded Blinken that Hamas is preventing an agreement. "We are surrounded by terror from four corners of the earth, and we are fighting back as a resilient and strong nation, and this also is reflected in the attitude of Hamas in the negotiations for the release of our hostages. Because one has to remember the refusal, the adamant refusal, and I've been following your statements on this for months. At the end, at the bottom line of it, people have to understand it starts with a refusal of Hamas to move forward."

Later in the day, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a private meeting with Blinken.

Following the meeting's conclusion, the Prime Minister's Office updated that it was positive and was held in a good atmosphere.

The meeting lasted approximately three hours.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister reiterated Israel's commitment to the current American proposal on the release of our hostages, which takes into account Israel's security needs, which he strongly insists on.

In a statement to the media after the meeting, Blinken said that Netanyahu told him that he accepts the ceasefire deal proposed by the US last week and that they are now waiting to hear that Hamas has done the same.

"There is a real sense of urgency in the region to get the deal to the finish line and the US is deeply committed to getting the deal done now," he stated.