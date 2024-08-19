In a statement to the media from the US Embassy in Jerusalem, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Prime Minister BenjaminNetanyahu told him that he accepts the ceasefire deal proposed by the US last week and that they are now waiting to hear that Hamas has done the same.

"There is a real sense of urgency in the region to get the deal to the finish line and the US is deeply committed to getting the deal done now," he said.

Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant today hosted Secretary Blinken at the Ministry of Defense headquarters in Tel Aviv. The Minister and Secretary held a one-on-one meeting, followed by a wider bilateral meeting together with the IDF Chief of the General Staff, Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi.

Minister Gallant and Secretary Blinken discussed security challenges in the Middle East region, as well as the efforts being made to ensure the return of the hostages and to dismantle the Hamas terrorist organization.

Minister Gallant noted that Israel’s defense establishment is committed to continue operating in Gaza until the goals of the war are achieved - the return of the hostages and dismantling Hamas. The Minister emphasized the importance of ongoing military pressure placed by Israel on Hamas, alongside the need for ongoing U.S. political pressure on Hamas, until a framework is achieved that will enable the return of hostages to Israel.

At the onset of the meeting, Minister Gallant showed the Secretary a picture he keeps in his office, of the 12 children who were killed as a result of a Hezbollah attack on the northern town of Majdal Shams.

Minister Gallant expressed his appreciation to Secretary Blinken for his leadership and thanked the U.S. Administration for their work to ensure regional stability and for the their deep commitment to Israel’s security.