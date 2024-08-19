Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a private meeting on Monday with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

An expanded meeting will be held afterward with the participation of the Strategic Affairs Minister, the Prime Minister's Chief-of-Staff, the Deputy Director of the National Security Council, the Prime Minister's Military Secretary, the Prime Minister's Foreign Policy Adviser, the Coordinator for the Hostages and the Missing, the US Ambassador to Israel and the Prime Minister's Spokesperson.

Earlier in the day the Secretary of State met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

President Herzog thanked Blinken for his visit, stressing the importance of the friendship between the US and Israel, and adding that Blinken's frequent visits have caused Israelis to feel that he is "part of our nation."

Blinken noted that the US is "looking to make sure that there is no escalation, that there are no provocations, that there are no actions that in any way could move us away from getting this deal over the line, or for that matter, escalating the conflict to other places and to greater intensity."