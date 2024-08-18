A Hamas source sent details of the offer that the Americans presented during the negotiations summit in Qatar to the Saudi Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper on Sunday.

According to the source, the American offer includes a decrease in IDF presence in the Philadelphi Corridor, which runs along the Egyptian border, but not a total withdrawal.

Regarding the Rafah Crossing, the American offer states that the Palestinian Authority would control the crossing but under Israeli supervision, the form of which has yet to be determined.

In addition, the offer states that Israel would have the right to oversee the return of Gazans to the northern Gaza Strip, as well as the ability to exile a large number of terrorists who will be released from prison.

Israel, according to the report, would have the right to veto the release of up to 100 specific terrorists.

Regarding the withdrawal, it will follow the offer presented by President Biden in July while the increase of aid would depend on an agreement to the rest of the clauses of the offer.

During the second stage of the deal, the sides will discuss a permanent ceasefire. If Hamas does not agree to the Israeli demands, the IDF will renew its military operations in the Gaza Strip.

The Hamas source said that the "American offer which was presented as an offer to bridge the gaps, completely contradicts its document that was agreed on on July 2nd. Israel stuck with continuing to pressure Hamas."