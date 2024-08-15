IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari held a press briefing Thursday evening as Israelis continue to await Iran's promised attack.

"As I updated at the beginning of the week, we will continue to update you here every few days regarding the situation - even when there are no changes to the Home Front Command Guidelines, Hagari said. "During the last week we improved and increased our readiness and preparation. We continue to gather intelligence and to prepare for strikes in the skies of Lebanon, and in all arenas - all the time."

"We are prepared and at peak readiness offensively and defensively, and we will act according to the instructions of the political echelon. The Israeli Air Force, the Northern Command, the Intelligence Directorate (J2), the Operations Directorate (J3) and the Home Front Command are all operating around the clock - in terms of defense and offense," he said.

He continued, "Toward the end of the week, we are conducting a situational assessment. At this stage there is no change in the Home Front Command defense policy. If there is a change to our guidelines, we will update immediately. We have our fingers on the pulse. The public’s alertness and vigilance is important, and we urge you to continue to follow the guidelines on the IDF and the Home Front Command official platforms."

"In the Central Command, IDF soldiers apprehended approximately fifty wanted persons throughout Judea and Samaria last week. We increased our countermeasures in the area, with an emphasis on the threat from explosives. In a joint operation by the IDF and the ISA in the Jordan Valley, the troops eliminated a key terrorist operative in a gunfight and four others in an aerial strike. In addition, the troops located explosives and confiscated many weapons.

He noted, "IDF troops continue to fight in Gaza - operating in Rafah, Khan Yunis, the central Gaza Strip and are striking everywhere. So far we have eliminated over seventeen thousand terrorists."

"As part of the significant field achievements, in the last week, we dismantled approximately fifty underground tunnels in the area of ​​the Philadelphi Corridor. We are focused on locating, neutralizing and dismantling underground infrastructure in the area. Not all of them are active tunnels, some of them are very old and have been dealt with in the past. Anyhow, we neutralize them all with the same determination. The Chief of the General Staff arrived in Rafah yesterday, to approve plans in the field and to prepare all possibilities and optional courses of action in the area, which are to be executed based on guidance from the political echelon.

"The significant combat and its high achievements are harming Hamas' ability to raise its head and rehabilitate itself, and we are determined to persist with this. In recent days, the Hamas terrorist organization has spread manipulative messages regarding the hostages, as part of its psychological warfare, attempting to sow fear and terror among the public.

"The goal of the war to return the 115 hostages is constantly in our minds. We are working with all the security organizations, even at this time, investing all efforts, to create the conditions necessary for their return as soon as possible," the IDF Spokesperson concluded.