IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari on Friday bid farewell to his subordinates, after reaching an agreement with IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir that he will leave office in the coming weeks.

"It's important to me to tell you that I really, really, love you," he said. "This month, I am marking 30 years of service in the IDF, during which I always placed the State's security and the task as my highest priorities. And that is what I will continue to do. The Chief of Staff and I agreed that I will conclude my position in the coming weeks, and I will leave the IDF."

Hagari added: "We will continue to remain governmental, professional, and strengthen the public's trust and the truth. The past two years were challenging for all of us. I had the merit of commanding an amazing team with the best people. I had the merit of standing and showing up for the public in difficult times, while you worked around the clock and brought the IDF's voice."

"The war is not yet over, and the hostages in Gaza are at the forefront of our consciousness- as an ethical and important goal like no other," he stressed.

Earlier on Friday, Zamir decided that Hagari would step down, not be promoted to the rank of Major General, and leave the IDF.

A joint statement stressed, "The Chief of Staff wishes to express his great appreciation to Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari for the years of significant service in combat on behalf of the State of Israel. Rear Admiral Hagari has carried out his task as IDF spokesman during one of the most complex wars in the State's history, in a professional and dedicated fashion," the IDF said.