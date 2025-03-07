IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir and IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari have reached an agreement that Hagari will conclude his time in office in the coming weeks.

Hagari will not be promoted to the rank of Major General, however, and instead will resign from the army.

"The Chief of Staff wishes to express his great appreciation to Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari for the years of significant service in combat on behalf of the State of Israel. Rear Admiral Hagari has carried out his task as IDF spokesman during one of the most complex wars in the State's history, in a professional and dedicated fashion," the IDF said.

Hagari enlisted in Shayetet 13 in 1995. He later served as Shayetet 13's deputy commander, head of the Navy's operations division, and the head of the Chief of Staff's office. Since March 2023, he has served as IDF spokesman, playing a prominent role in the war.

Kan News reported that Zamir wants to appoint a spokesman from the ground forces in Hagari's stead.