IDF spokesman Rear-Admiral Daniel Hagari was not fired from his position or forced to leave the IDF, former IDF spokesman Avi Benayahu said.

Benayahu stressed that Zamir is the IDF's top commander, and he is experienced and professional. He also said that the claims that Zamir was guided by political concerns are unfounded and that Hagari's resignation should not be turned into a political issue.

"The Chief of Staff is not political and he does not take being dictated to. It is a mistake to turn him into someone like that," Benayahu said. "The IDF and Chief of Staff need full support during wartime and while rebuilding the army."

According to investigations by Benayahu, Hagari initiated a meeting with Zamir and asked to be promoted to the rank of Major General. Zamir, according to the report, asked him to continue in his position as IDF spokesman and offered him a third position at his current rank before promotion to the rank of Major General. Hagari chose to resign after the proposal did not meet his expectations.

"We can understand Hagari's decision to resign, but between there and blaming the Chief of Staff for being 'Sara [Netanyahu's] rag' is a huge distance," Benayahu said of the recent political criticism.

On Friday, it was reported that Zamir and Hagari reached an agreement that Hagari will conclude his time in office in the coming weeks.

The report said that Hagari would not be promoted to the rank of Major General, and instead will resign from the army.

"The Chief of Staff wishes to express his great appreciation to Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari for the years of significant service in combat on behalf of the State of Israel. Rear Admiral Hagari has carried out his task as IDF spokesman during one of the most complex wars in the State's history, in a professional and dedicated fashion," the IDF said.