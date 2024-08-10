Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke Saturday night with the Israeli rhythmic gymnastics team, praising their performance at the Paris Olympics, which won them the silver medal.

The medal is Israel's seventh in this year's Olympics.

Speaking with the gymnasts, Netanyahu said, "You are fantastic. You have brought pride and honor to the State of Israel on a scale that is hard to describe. You have achieved a seventh medal, and that is simply thanks to your talent, effort and being together – and your being together with the country."

"I would like to congratulate you. I am proud of you – the entire country is proud of you. You are simply an amazing team. Well done."

The Prime Minister added: "I would also like to tell you that the performance was fascinating. We were riveted; my wife and I watched every second and you simply amazed everyone. To finish after China, how does one say, there is still something to aspire to, but not much. As far as I am concerned, you are worth gold, each one of you and all of you together."

The team then told Netanyahu, "We are very proud to represent the country. Thank you."