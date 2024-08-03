World Sailing /Courtesy of the Olympic Committee

Israeli athletes on Saturday won three Olympic medals: two silver medals and a gold medal.

Tom Reuveny, 24, won the gold medal in men's windsurfing at the Paris Olympics, taking home Israel's first gold medal this season, and the country's fourth-ever gold medal in Olympic history.

Earlier on Saturday, Sharon Kantor, 21, won the silver medal in sailing.

Both athletes were scheduled to compete on Friday, but their competitions were postponed due to weather conditions in Paris.

Also on Saturday, Israeli gymnast Artem Dolgopyat won silver in gymnastics, scoring 14.996 while his Filipino competitor scored 15.

Dolgopyat won gold in the floor exercise of the artistic gymnastics event, during the August 2021 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.