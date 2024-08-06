Amit Elor, a 20-year-old wrestler who was born to Israeli parents but represents the US at the Paris Olympics, on Tuesday won a gold medal in the 68kg weight class.

Elor defeated Meerim Zhumanazarova from Kyrgyzstan with a 3-0 score in the final match.

The win makes Elor the youngest American to ever win a gold medal in wrestling, surpassing Kyle Snyder, who claimed that title after he won gold back in 2016.

Elor entered the Olympic games with a winning streak of 35 matches that began in 2019. She continued that winning streak until she won the gold medal on Tuesday, compiling a 37-0 record and outsourcing her opponents by a margin of 322-16.

Elor was born in Walnut Creek, California, to Israeli parents Elana and Yair Elor, who had come to the United States from Ashkelon. Her parents had moved to the United States from Israel in 1980 to attend university,

She has won eight world championships, and has been a cadet, junior, and senior world champion. She won the senior world championships in both 2022 and 2023.