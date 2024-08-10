Israel's Foreign Ministry responded to criticism of its recent decision to end the diplomatic status of eight Norwegian officials who dealt with Palestinian Authority affairs.

In a statement, the Ministry said, "Regarding the latest decision about Norway, it should be clarified: Israel operates according to the Interim Agreements with regards to representation arrangements vis-a-vis the Palestinian Authority."

"The policy of the Norwegian government towards Israel since the brutal attacks by Hamas, Hezbollah, Iran, the Houthis and others against Israel is extreme, one-sided and anti-Israel."

The Ministry stressed, "The Norwegian government - which only last week chose to support the baseless case against Israel at the ICC, recognized a Palestinian state, and even today, exactly ten months after the largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust, refuses to recognize Hamas as a terrorist organization - has lost Israel's trust and the special role it has played since the Oslo Accords."

"This extremist policy of the Norwegian government prevents it from having the capability to continue to be a partner in discussions or activities with Israel on the Palestinian issue.

"A one-sided policy is not the way to influence what is happening in our region and it is certainly not the way to promote any chances for real peace negotiations.

"Israel will continue to abide by international law and by its legal obligations, will continue to defend itself and will continue to work for a future where all children can live in peace."